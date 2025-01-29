African Civil Society Pushes for Inclusive Energy Solutions at Summit

At the sidelines of the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit, African civil society leaders came together to discuss how best to achieve universal access to sustainable energy by 2030.

The meeting aimed to align the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration with core principles of justice, equity, and sustainability.

Co-hosted by organizations such as the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), the African Coalition for Sustainable Energy and Access (ACSEA), Shine Collab, and Forum CC, the summit featured the “Mission 300” initiative, a collaboration between the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The initiative aims to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030, an urgent goal given that 630 million people across the continent still lack access to electricity, while 800 million rely on traditional biomass for cooking.

While many participants were optimistic about the goals of Mission 300, they emphasized that, in its current form, the initiative might fall into the trap of other past energy projects that promised much but delivered little. Concerns were raised about inclusivity and how the mission could better engage the communities most in need of energy solutions. Civil society representatives called on the African Development Bank to ensure that the World Bank opens the Mission 300 framework to a wider range of stakeholders, particularly grassroots organizations, to avoid the common pitfalls of previous energy initiatives.

One significant development discussed was the launch of the Six30 Campaign in April 2024, which aims to tackle Africa’s energy access deficit. The campaign’s goal is to raise $630 billion by 2030 to fund renewable energy projects, specifically targeting the 630 million people without electricity. The Six30 Campaign is framed around energy access as a matter of justice, focusing on the systemic inequities in governance and global financial systems that have prevented progress. The campaign also advocates for prioritizing renewable energy, decentralization, and community ownership, all of which align with Africa’s broader socio-economic and climate resilience goals.

During the summit, civil society leaders put forward several recommendations to ensure Mission 300 succeeds where others have failed. They emphasized the need for transparent and accountable processes in securing financing for energy projects, stressing that these initiatives should avoid the creation of unsustainable debt burdens for African countries. Additionally, they called for investments in Africa’s critical minerals, such as cobalt and lithium, to enable local manufacturing of renewable energy technologies, which would also reduce dependency on imported solutions.

One of the most urgent calls was for Mission 300 to focus on decentralized, off-grid energy systems. These solutions can be implemented more rapidly and empower local communities to take control of their energy future. The importance of community participation in all phases of energy project planning was also highlighted, with the aim of ensuring that energy projects truly benefit local people and reflect their needs. Another key recommendation was to ensure that energy remains affordable, especially for low-income households, by capping energy tariffs and subsidizing connection costs.

At the heart of the discussions was the need for Mission 300 to generate jobs, particularly for Africa’s young people, by prioritizing renewable energy and offering training and opportunities in clean energy sectors. In line with this, the civil society representatives advocated for local ownership and leadership in designing and implementing energy solutions, with African governments taking charge of how the initiative evolves. Ensuring that the most vulnerable populations, including women and rural communities, benefit from energy projects was also a central point of focus, with the call for energy access to be inclusive and equitable.

As the civil society groups continue to push for these changes, they reaffirmed their commitment to supporting both African governments and international partners in the effort to achieve Mission 300’s ambitious goals. However, they stressed that the mission can only succeed if it stays true to the principles of justice, equity, and sustainability, ensuring that no community is left behind. If done right, Mission 300 has the potential to be a game-changer for Africa’s energy future, laying the foundation for a just energy transition and helping to meet the continent’s urgent needs for electricity and sustainable development.