A top African climate negotiator rallied support in Moscow this week for overhauling global climate policies that developing nations argue unfairly burden poorer countries, as Russia seeks to expand its diplomatic foothold in Africa amid rising tensions with Western powers.

Ali Daoud Mohamed, Kenya’s special climate envoy and chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, met with Russian officials and business leaders in February to discuss shared frustrations over what both sides called “discriminatory” climate measures imposed by wealthier nations. The talks, which included Russia’s deputy prime minister and senior climate advisors, highlighted growing alignment between Moscow and African states on issues like carbon tariffs and emissions targets.

Mohamed criticized Western-led initiatives such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which taxes carbon-heavy imports, arguing they penalize African economies already struggling with energy poverty. “Africa accounts for just 3% of historical emissions, yet faces pressure to abandon fossil fuels while being denied funds to develop renewables,” he said during a meeting with Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister. “Our people have the same right to development as any other continent.”

The visit underscored Africa’s escalating discontent with climate frameworks seen as favoring industrialized nations. Mohamed proposed tying emissions targets to per-capita calculations—a model that would grant developing countries more flexibility to grow their economies. Russian officials welcomed the idea, with Novak emphasizing a “balanced” energy transition that allows fossil fuels and renewables to coexist.

Russia, facing international isolation over its war in Ukraine, positioned itself as a partner for African nations seeking alternatives to Western climate agendas. Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian business leader involved in climate policy discussions, pledged collaboration on carbon capture projects and data-sharing initiatives. “Combining Africa’s voice with Russian technology could reshape climate negotiations,” he said, citing Russia’s updated research claiming its forests absorb twice the carbon dioxide previously estimated.

The meetings yielded plans for a joint Russia-Africa climate action roadmap, including private-sector partnerships to boost clean energy and emissions monitoring. For African nations, the appeal lies in accessing technology without the stringent conditions often attached to Western aid. For Russia, the outreach offers a chance to counterbalance sanctions and rebuild influence.

The dialogue reflects broader shifts in global climate diplomacy, where developing nations are increasingly vocal about inequities in funding and policy-making. With trust eroding in longstanding forums like the UN climate summits, alliances outside traditional Western blocs are gaining traction.

Mohamed’s visit also spotlighted Africa’s urgent need for reliable emissions data—a gap Russia offered to help fill through joint research. “Without accurate metrics, we’re negotiating in the dark,” Mohamed noted, stressing that better data could empower African states in future talks.

Analysts say the collaboration, while pragmatic, carries risks. “Russia’s climate commitments remain vague, and its energy exports rely heavily on fossil fuels,” said Lagos-based energy researcher Fatima Okoye. “But for African leaders, any partnership that amplifies their demands for fairness is worth exploring.”

The Moscow talks come ahead of critical UN climate negotiations in 2025, where debates over finance and equity are expected to dominate. As Mohamed put it: “If the playing field isn’t leveled, no amount of summits will deliver justice.”

The EU’s CBAM, set to expand in 2026, will impose fees on imports from sectors like steel and cement based on their carbon footprint—a blow to African exporters. Meanwhile, Russia has increased energy deals with African nations since 2022, supplying discounted oil and gas to countries grappling with soaring prices.

This report was informed by public statements and official meeting summaries. Additional sourcing from African and Russian climate policy analysts contributed to context.