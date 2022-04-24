African Committee Calls For Increased Allocation Of Resources To Gender Ministry

The African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), has called on the Government to increase the allocation of resources to the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

Mrs Kembo Takam Gatsing Hermine, Country Rapporteur for Ghana, who made the call on the side-lines of a debriefing and wrap up session of a follow up mission by the ACERWC to Ghana said the allocation of adequate resources to the Ministry would enhance its operation.

The mission was to assess the status of the implementation of concluding observations and recommendations by ACERWC.

The ACERWC was established in 2001, with a mandate to work towards making Africa a continent fit for children by protecting and respecting their rights.

Its main functions include collecting information, interpreting provisions of the Charter, monitor its implementation and give recommendations to governments for working with child rights organisations.

Mrs Hermine said the Ministry was under-resourced, despite its large portfolio.“If we talk about social protection, we are talking about the base, the larger your portfolio, the larger the population you have to cater for,” she said.

The County Rapporteur noted that the Ministry was dependent on donors and commended the Government and citizens for their commitment and coordination in tackling child protection.

However, Mrs Hermine said the lack of a substantive Minister for the Ministry would slow down processes and delay progress in the sector and encouraged the Government to tackle teenage pregnancy and issues of child marriage drastically.

Dr Afisah Zakariah, Director of MoGCSP, reiterated the commitment of the Government to the protection of children.

She said the Ministry would implement the recommendations from the Committee.

Dr Zakariah advised parents and guardians to assist the Ministry in carrying out of its mandate to ensure the protection of children.

“We carry out community sensitisation to educate children and parents on teenage pregnancy,” she added.