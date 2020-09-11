The African Connect Cycling Club (ACCC), one of the most decorated cycling clubs in the country is set to host the much anticipated cycling event, dubbed “Monthly Challenge”.

The challenge which has been scheduled for the 25th October, 2020 in Accra, is aimed at unearthing talent and improving lifespan of athletes.

About 50 to 150 riders have been billed to participate in this year’s prestigious monthly challenge.

The president of ACCC, Mr. Richard Agu, in an interview with this portal stated that cycling is one of the most physically demanding sports with great opportunities equal to other big sports like soccer.

“When you talk of sports in Ghana people only seem to focus on soccer which is a great sport by the way, but ACCC wishes to raise awareness to let Ghanaian’s know cycling is a big and profitable sport. keep kids, youths and elderly healthy.

“We have vigorous men and women in Ghana who love to ride. We wanted to give them the platform to do that hence, the monthly challenges”, he added.

He further hinted that the deserving winners will walk home with cash prices.

“Cash prices would be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd finalists, and the amount varies from time to time. Refreshments would also be made available for free to all the riders taking part in the race”, the president said.

He, however, stressed that all the covid-19 protocols and safety measures will be put in place and observed accordingly.

The ACCC is also hoping to increase the number of cyclists in the near future in order to expand the challenge across the continent.

ABOUT AFRICAN CONNECT CYCLING CLUB (ACCC)

ACCC is a private club registered in Ghana, run by 5 executive members.

Mr Richard Agu -club president

Mrs Martha Agu- club Vice-President / Secretary.

Mr Francis Cromwell- Vice-President/club manager.

Mr Benjamin Doe Zoun- Publicity director

Miss Rue Mzila- Marketing director

Mr Francis Obodai Sai – Head Coach

We have been working together for 2 years on the cycling club before bringing it to life in 2019. As of date we have 10 ACCC riders coached by Mr Francis Obodai Sai

We have dreams of growing our club and bringing more opportunities to the riders in Ghana as a whole not only for only our club riders.

Our. website: www.acclubz.com

Instagram: @acclubz

Facebook Page: acclubz

By: Nicholas Akussah