African countries have acquired around 53.5 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said 38.1 million COVID-19 doses have been administered.

Around 0.54 percent of the population have received a full vaccine regimen, according to the Africa CDC.

It said five member states that are Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

As of Thursday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4, 867,727 as the death toll from the pandemic stood at 131,441 while 4,404,608 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease, according to the agency.

