African countries have acquired a total of over 37.1 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Thursday.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said 17.9 million COVID-19 doses have been administered, out of the over 37.1 million acquired by member states.

This figure corresponds to a coverage of just one percent, at the continental level with 0.37 of the population having received a full vaccine regimen, according to the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC further said five member states have administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

The north African country of Morocco comes first administering 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 11.4 percent of the country’s population fully vaccinated.

The west African country of Nigeria comes second administering 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 0.57 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Ethiopia is in third place administering 908,578 COVID-19 vaccines, with 0.79 percent of the population fully vaccinated.