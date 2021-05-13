African countries have acquired 38.03 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Thursday.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said 22.4 million COVID-19 doses have been administered, out of the over 38.03 million acquired by member states.

This figure corresponds to a coverage rate of 1.48 percent at the continental level, with 0.40 percent of the population having received a full vaccine regimen, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the Africa CDC, African countries have used close to 58.87 percent of the vaccine supply available.

It said five member states that are Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt and Kenya have administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

The north African country of Morocco comes first administering 10.13 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 11.9 percent of the country’s population fully vaccinated.

The West African country of Nigeria comes second administering 1.67 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 0.82 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Ethiopia is in third place administering 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 1.13 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday noon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,660,304 as the death toll from the pandemic stands at 125,404 while 4,219,117 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, according to the agency.