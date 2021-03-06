African countries have so far conducted over 35 million COVID-19 tests, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Friday.

Over 750,000 new tests were conducted by African countries during the past week, registering a 3-percent decrease from 775,603 tests in the previous week, the agency said.

As a leading continental healthcare agency, the Africa CDC has procured 10 million antigen test kits and delivered more than 4 million antigen test kits to all 55 AU members, it was noted.

“Our team has continued with the mobilization of Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT) partners to supply 19.2 million antigen test kits,” it said.

The African continent reported 3,939,794 COVID-19 cases with 105,020 deaths as of Friday evening, while 3,515,988 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the latest figures from the Africa CDC.