The leader of Mystic of Open Eye Church in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Great Seer Prince Mills has stressed the need for the leadership across the Africa continent to rise up and demonstrate a developmental projects to the Europeans that enough is enough with their so-called technological advancement that for a very long time using to enslave the blacks in Africa.

In an interview with a section of the media over the weekend, Seer Prince Mills observed that Africans are blessed with numerous mineral resources like gold, diamond, bauxite, timber , oil among others, but the continent continuously remains in poverty, a situation the man of God reiterated, differs in opinion.

Great Seer Mills pushed the blame on Africans themselves because they lack direction and focus to transform their rich resources into positive wealth creation to silence the advanced countries from exploitation and suppression of their wealth, stressing that though we are the cause of our own problems, it is still not too late to show up to progress.

He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has used a tree to symbolise as their logo, but when a pastor uses a root and leaves to perform miracles, people laments with harsh words that the pastor is not from God, and they would simply brand him as a demon-inclined.

The Seer expressed worry that Africans believe in anything that comes from the advanced countries as special and feel discouraged to turn their raw materials for useful purpose, and asked how many Africans use eggs to perform functions whereas God created eggs for not purposely on consumption mission alone or to overturn curses on someone, but it can also be used to perform miracles.

Buttressing his argument, the clergy cited that Ghana Health Service has used egg as a symbol in their logo, but when a pastor uses the same object to perform a miracle in the church, people will mount on him that practice is demonic.

In March 2020, Seer Mills went on, when Ghana recorded first two cases of Coronavirus, the positive recording cases quickly raised up after three months, but to curb the menance, Center for Plant Medicine Research proposed several local herbal products to Ghana Health Service under Ministry of Health to approve the herbs for the exercise, but to no avail, even though historical evidence proves that our forefathers were using herbal medicine long before this generation.

Popularly known as “herbal pastor”, Seer Mills asked the credibility on why most African countries are now accepting the the use of vaccines been prepared from herbs from our colonial masters who oppose to the application of herbal medicines, instance he mentioned on how dirty schemes were masterminded against Madagascans who first brought first herbal drugs, but their own African counterparts rejected the drugs because they were not from the advanced countries,and wondered whether Africans are still under slaves.

The man of God bemoaned that Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka has a plant that manufactures cars here in Ghana, but how many Ghanaians are willing to purchase or promote made in Ghana goods, adding,just recently the President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo presented 40 armoured cars to the Ghana Armed Forces and querried, how many of that 40 cars were made by Kantanka Automobile Co. Ltd, in every term of any government that comes into power, who usually shares over 275 4×4 Land Cruisers to the elected Members of Parliament (MP) also wanted to know how many of the 275 cars are manufactured in the country under government promotional efforts?

I always feel ashamed to see people promoting goods made by whites than that of Africans, but these same politicians behind these evil promotions earn ex gratia of over 4 billion old Ghana cedis in 4 yrs in parliament, but when a teacher or any other employees are retiring, he or she will not be given over GHC20,000.00.