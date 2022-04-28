African countries report 3,010 new COVID-19 cases as tally nears 11.42 million

The African continent reported 3,010 new COVID-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Tuesday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,413,273 on Monday to 11,416,283 as of Tuesday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,120, while 10,786,928 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,764,865, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,164,717 and 1,040,193 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem