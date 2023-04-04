African countries should reject promotion of homosexuality – Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged African governments to lead in the rejection of the promotion of homosexuality, calling it “dangerous for humanity”.

Museveni described homosexuality as a big threat and danger to the procreation of the human race, said the state house statement issued here Sunday.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity,” said Museveni, quoted by the statement.

Museveni made the remarks on Saturday while meeting a delegation of members of parliament from over 22 African countries and the United Kingdom.

The group had converged for a 2-day first-ever Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty, under the theme “Protecting African Culture and Family Values” in Entebbe, about 40 km south of the capital Kampala.

Museveni’s comments came after the Ugandan parliament last month adopted the contentious homosexuality bill to prohibit same-sex marriage and the promotion of homosexuality, which awaits his assent. The proposed law also seeks to penalize homosexual practices and provides compensation to victims of homosexuality.

Uganda’s parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act on Dec. 20, 2013, before it was declared “null and void” by the constitutional court in 2014, citing a lack of a necessary quorum of lawmakers to vote on it. Enditem