Students wash hands at school in Phalombe, Malawi, Oct. 13, 2020. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has surpassed 2 million, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday. The latest figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency showed that a total of 2,013,388 cases were reported across the continent with the death toll related to the pandemic standing at 48,408 as of Thursday morning. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)
African countries have conducted over 28.3 million COVID-19 tests so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The Africa CDC disclosed that 10 countries contributed about 71 percent of the COVID-19 tests that were reported to the agency. The ten countries include South Africa, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Cameroon, Rwanda, and Zambia.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 3,142,781, while the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 75,709, according to the agency.

A total of 2,562,961 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered, the agency disclosed.

According to the Africa CDC, amid the uneven spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, five African countries presently account for about 69 percent of all cases reported in Africa.

The five most affected African countries include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 20 African countries have reported higher case fatality rates than the global average rate of 2.2 percent. Enditem

