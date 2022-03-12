African Court, AU Permanent Representatives Committee On Modalities To Improve Protection Of Human Rights

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union meet in Arusha, Tanzania to discuss modalities to improve the protection of human rights on the continent.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the two-day retreat is to enhance the effectiveness of the Continental Court, which has in the past 15 years, undisputedly positioned itself as an icon in Africa and within the African Union.

She said the African Court has not only been delivering human rights justice but also serves as a monitor and guardian of socio-political governance in the continent.

Lady Justice Aboud said the work of the African Court during this year will inevitably revolve around taking stock of 15 years of operation while seeking answers to an existential question.

“What Africa do we want? Member States of the African Union unequivocally tell Africa and the world that we want an Africa of justice, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

“My take on this as the leadership of the African Court is inspired by what States have pledged to. If the African States believe that human rights are key in the pursuit of Africa’s development, then strengthening an institution such as the African Court should be paramount in achieving the same aim”.

The African Court President, therefore, reiterated the Court’s utmost appreciation of the commitments widely expressed among the Member States to not only recognize the importance of the work so far done, but also of the need to discuss ways of improving its operation.

Lady Justice Aboud also called for support from all sections of human rights promoters and defenders of human rights justice whether governmental or non-governmental.

“Our common desire of ‘the Africa We Want’ can only translate into reality if we believe in justice, pursue justice and genuinely support and invest in justice. “It is on this call that I reiterate that justice can prevail as injustice for the most unprivileged, and the marginalized; as injustice for regional integration; justice without fear or favour; and justice for all,” she said.

Speaking on the African Court meeting with the Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union, Lady Justice Aboud said it also aimed at renewing an atmosphere of trust, cooperation, and confidence-building.

About 100 participants are expected to attend, including Judges of the African Court and relevant departments of the African Union Commission.