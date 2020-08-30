The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Right will begin its 58th Ordinary Session from Monday, August 31, to Friday, September 25, 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania to examine applications and give judgements.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic the Session would be organised through a virtual platform.

The African Court is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union, elected in their individual capacity and meet four times a year in ordinary sessions and who may hold extra-ordinary sessions.

Justice Sylvian Ore, the African Court President, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, reminded the judicial community of the importance of justice in achieving stable societies.

“Timely justice that is administered without fear or favour has become a shared value across democratic societies, nations, regions and cultures; however, the globalisation of minimum core values of the right to justice has taken an inversely proportional slow course,” he said.

“This state of affairs has left connections between courts at all levels loose, random, minimal or even inexistent to the paradoxical disadvantage of rights-holders who are the beneficiaries of our mandate.”

Justice Ore called for systematic and constant communication between administrators of justice whether national, sub-regional, continental or international to give life and flesh to justice and ensure political stability and socio-economic development.