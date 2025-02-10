African Court Lauds Cape Verde President’s Commitment to Justice

In a moment hailed as both historic and heartening for the continent, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, commended Cape Verde’s President José Maria Neves for his unwavering commitment to justice and human rights.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Judicial Year in Arusha, Tanzania, Lady Justice Aboud noted that President Neves, who served as guest of honor and keynote speaker, marked a first for the court—becoming the inaugural sitting head of state to grace one of its events.

Her remarks resonated deeply within the African human rights community. “This affirms President Neves and the Republic of Cape Verde’s commitment to justice and human rights,” she declared, expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the court. The occasion was set against the backdrop of the judicial year’s theme, “Advancing Justice through Reparations,” which mirrors the African Union’s call for “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.” Both leaders underscored that addressing the enduring legacies of slavery, colonialism, apartheid, and systemic racism remains a critical and pressing endeavor for Africa.

President Neves, in a measured and reflective speech, emphasized that reparations should be viewed not merely as financial compensation but as part of a broader, holistic strategy aimed at healing deep-seated wounds. He spoke of the need to rebuild fundamental pillars such as health, education, and culture—elements he believes are essential for restoring dignity and fostering lasting equity. “These issues are deeply intertwined with our history, dignity, and common future,” he stated, urging Africans to confront historical injustices with courage and resolve.

The presence of a sitting head of state at the ceremony not only lent considerable weight to the proceedings but also symbolized a turning point in Africa’s approach to redressing historical wrongs. Observers and analysts alike see President Neves’ participation as a bold signal that high-level political engagement is both possible and necessary for meaningful progress. His remarks, touching on the enduring scars left by fratricidal wars and colonial exploitation, highlighted a vision of reparations that encompasses tangible improvements in people’s lives, far beyond what monetary compensation alone can achieve.

The solemn ceremony at the court’s seat in Arusha drew a diverse gathering of dignitaries, including representatives from the African Union, the diplomatic corps, and various judicial bodies across the continent. Their collective presence underscored the significance of the day, marking a shared commitment to a future where justice and reparations work hand in hand to heal historical wounds.

As the African Court embarks on this judicial year, the theme “Advancing Justice through Reparations” serves as both a reminder and a challenge. It compels leaders, policymakers, and citizens to face the complex legacy of Africa’s past head-on, with the understanding that true reconciliation and progress demand more than mere words—they require transformative action. In this spirit, President Neves’ remarks and the court’s resolute stance offer a hopeful glimpse into a future where justice is not just an ideal but a living, evolving practice that honors the struggles of the past while forging a path to a more equitable tomorrow.