African Court signs MoU with Tanzania Law School to promotion Human Rights

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Tanzania Law School have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly conduct research and develop human rights programmes.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, and Justice Dr. Benhajj Masoud, Principal of the School, signed for their respective institutions at a short ceremony at Arusha, Tanzania.

The African Court, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the MOU was another step toward the protection of the human rights of Africans.

The African Court is the judicial arm of the African Union (AU) and one of the three regional human rights courts together with the European Court of Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human rights.

The Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court (the Protocol), aimed at protecting human and peoples’ rights in Africa principally through the delivery of judgments.

The mission of the Court is to enhance the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights by strengthening the human rights protection system in Africa and ensuring respect for and compliance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as other international human rights instruments, through judicial decisions.

The vision of the Court is an Africa with a viable human rights culture, with its core values on the African Charter and other internationally recognized principles of human rights, and the promotion of the rule of law.