African Court to persuade Tanzania toward completion of permanent building

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights says as part of the 2023 Blueprint it will continue the engagement with the Tanzanian government to ensure the Court’s permanent building project becomes a reality.

The government of Tanzania last year approved a budget of about US$1.7 million to commence the construction of the African Court permanent office on a 25-hectare land in Laki Laki area, on the outskirts of Arusha town.

The location is in the vicinity of the United Nations Mechanism for International Tribunals (ex-ICTR and ex-ICTY).

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, in this year’s message captured in the “African Court 2023 Blueprint,” and copied to the Ghana News Agency commended Tanzania for the bold step to ensure that the African Court gets its permanent premises.

She said the African Continental Court, which has its permanent seat in Arusha, was currently operating from its temporary offices at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) buildings.

The African Court President described the effort to build a permanent office for the court as a historic move and another demonstration of Tanzania’s commitment to the cause of human rights, and generally, its unconditional support for the objectives of Pan-Africanism.

Lady Justice Aboud also noted that in its 2023 strategic plan, the court would continue the drive towards international accreditations, and “we will continue increasing our recognition, and reputation as a continental human rights court, both at home and abroad”.

She also revealed that the judicial work of the Court would not be effective without the input and commitment of all stakeholders, including the Member States of the African Union, “that is the purpose of developing judicial diplomacy with other stakeholders”.

It is also important that the protection of human rights cannot be fully realised without the active participation of African citizens and the support of non-governmental actors, who represent the people of Africa for whom and on whose behalf Member States established the African Court.

She said the African citizens should proactively engage with the Court directly and through the African civil society to ensure the effective protection of their rights and fundamental freedoms.

“I called on all of you to lend a hand in the realisation of the African Court’s vision of creating a continent with a viable human rights culture in order to support the objectives of Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

“We are looking forward to working together to ensure we have a better African Court and a better Africa that we want. Let us move our world forward — with and for human rights.

“Let us continue to fight the battle, make the case for human equality, human dignity and human and peoples’ rights for one and all,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.