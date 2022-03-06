African Court To Upscale Promotion Of Human Rights in 2022

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is set to upscale its promotion of human rights this year in fulfilment of its mandate of safeguarding people’s rights and to reflect the reformation drive of the African Union.

“Over the past three years, the top leadership of the African Union has decided to reform the Organisation not only for efficiency through synergy but also for perspective rethinking of where Africa wishes to be in the next 50 years,” Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, the African Court President, said.

She said this at the official ceremony to start the 2022 Judicial Year, which opened in Arusha, Tanzania, on the theme: “The African Court and the Africa We Want”.

In a document made available to the Ghana News Agency, Justice Aboud said the first-ever public opening of the Judicial Year of the African Court crystalised the need to obey both tradition and context of the African Union (AU) including its Commission and Organs.

“The Africa We Want ….is an Africa of respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said engagement by the African Court’s leadership with policymakers of the African Union revealed that states’ disengagement was only the manifestation of a change of perspective from the standpoint of the establishment of the Continental Court in 1998.

“Such disengagement also raises the question of how Member States and the African Union apprehend the Court today and the role they envisage it to play in the forthcoming decades as part of the overall realisation of the African Union Agenda 2063”.

She said in 2022 the Court would interrogate the realisation of the regional integration project pursued by the AU as an inter-governmental organisation.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, and Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, among other personalities.