African defense, security personnel discuss emerging military technologies

Military and security representatives from across Africa gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday for a workshop focused on the impact of emerging technologies on modern warfare and the importance of adhering to International Humanitarian Law.

Co-hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Rwanda, the workshop aimed to shed light on rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, autonomous weapons systems and biotechnology.

Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga, Rwanda’s defense and military spokesperson, said Rwanda is committed to promoting responsible and ethical military practices, stressing the need to minimize collateral damage in all security operations.

Patrick Youssef, the ICRC regional director for Africa, said the organization is monitoring the development and use of new methods of warfare and assessing their humanitarian impact. He underscored the ICRC’s commitment to raising awareness of the humanitarian, legal and military operational challenges posed by these technologies in contemporary armed conflicts.

The workshop brought together a diverse array of security personnel from various countries, including representatives from Niger, Mali, Tanzania, Uganda and the Netherlands, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing these complex issues.