African Democracy at Risk as Satisfaction Levels Decline

By
News Desk
-
0
Afrobarometer Ceo Joseph Asunka Speaking At The Africa Drive For Democracy Conference
Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka. Speaking At The Africa Drive For Democracy Conference

Satisfaction with the way democracy is working has declined across Africa, undermining  citizens’ confidence in democratic governance, Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka told  participants Monday at the Africa Drive for Democracy Conference – Elders Retreat in  Arusha, Tanzania.

The conference gathered former heads of states and key elders, creating a platform to  discuss the state of democracy in Africa and harness their collective wisdom and  imagination in building pathways for renewed and sustained democracy on the continent.

Asunka cited non-compliance with presidential term limits, rising crime and insecurity, and  corruption as factors that may be contributing to popular dissatisfaction with democratic  rule.

The data shows that Africans’ commitment to democracy remains strong,” he said. “However, governments and elected leaders have failed to meet these popular democratic  aspirations.

This has led to a decline in popular confidence in democratic governance and  an increasing attraction to military rule and intervention.”

Recent Afrobarometer data from 36 countries surveyed in 2021/2022 show that two-thirds  (66%) of Africans prefer democracy over any other form of government.

Additionally, large  majorities reject one-man rule (80%), one-party rule (78%), and military rule (67%). But only  38% express satisfaction with the way democracy functions in their countries.

Conference attendees included Joachim Chissano, Ernest Bai Koroma, Hailemariam  Desalegn, and Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former heads of state of Mozambique, Sierra Leone,  Ethiopia, and Tanzania, respectively, with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan as guest  of honour.

Prominent Conference Attendees And Speakers Min
Prominent Conference Attendees And Speakers

These leaders stressed the need for practical and actionable solutions to  strengthen democracy.

Unless and until African governments address the deficiencies in democratic governance  and deliver essential public services to their people, democracy will remain an aspiration  never to be meaningfully realised,” Hassan said.

Addressing the conference theme, “Securing Africa’s democratic future through learning  and engaging,” Koroma said confronting these challenges demands collective action to  preserve and strengthen democratic norms and institutions.

We’re all in this together because we believe in the transformative power of democracy,”  he said. “No doubt democracy is not without obstacles, but together we must confront the  challenges that threaten its foundations: poor leadership, ineffective citizenship, corruption,  poverty, political polarisation, rogue elections, and all the attendant ramifications of social unrest and political instability.”

Throughout the discussions, participants acknowledged the vital role of African elders in  shaping the continent’s democratic future.

Across a continent that has experienced 21 coups in eight years, Afrobarometer data show  that the extent of citizens’ opposition to military rule has declined by 10 percentage points  over the past decade.

Only three of the 36 surveyed countries (Liberia, Uganda, and Sudan) have recorded significant increases in their resistance to military rule.

Worryingly, a slim majority (53%) of citizens are willing to endorse military intervention if elected leaders abuse  their power.

The Africa Drive for Democracy Conference – Elders Retreat served as a platform for  constructive dialogue, seeking concrete approaches to advance democracy and ensure  sustained democratic gains for Africa.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here