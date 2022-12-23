African Destiny Bible Academy Holds First Ordination and Impartation ceremony

The African Destiny Bible Academy of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has held its first Ordination and Impartation ceremony.

The ceremony saw the Graduation of 27 trained men of God, and the Ordination of 8 men of God as pastors of the Church.

Sixty-five (65) received impartation.

Following their ordination, and impartation they are now referred as ‘Pastors’ and ‘Apostles’ of the Gospel.The ordination ceremony was held last Saturday at the Parliament Chapel

International, Odorkor in Accra and was officiated and witnessed by the Chancellor of African Destiny Bible Academy Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and Minister Eric Baiden.

The Chancellor Apostle Francis Amoako Attah welcomed the newly ordained pastors into their new leadership role and thanked them for their commitment in serving the church over the past years.

He said, they have an important role to play in the mission field to support the work of the church within Ghana and beyond.

He encouraged them to continue to serve the church with faithfulness, dedication and commitment.

He said, as new pastors they have a very important role to play in the work of the church nurturing the members where they are serving.

See pictures below: