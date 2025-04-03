African Development Bank Denies Meddling in Presidential Election Process

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has rejected claims that it outsourced its presidential recruitment process, calling a report by Africa Intelligence “false, misleading, and reckless.”

In a statement issued March 21, 2025, the Bank clarified that it plays no role in selecting or shortlisting candidates for its presidency, a process it says rests solely with its shareholders.

The rebuttal follows allegations by Africa Intelligence that the Bank engaged a third party to interview presidential candidates ahead of its 2025 leadership election. “The Bank Group has not recruited, mandated, or engaged any company or individual to participate in the presidential election process,” the statement read. It emphasized that the election is governed by the institution’s founding agreement, with a joint committee of shareholder nations overseeing all aspects of the selection.

AfDB’s guidelines, publicly available on its website, stipulate that its president is elected by shareholders through a transparent, multilateral process. The Bank criticized Africa Intelligence for publishing “malicious narratives” without verification, calling it a “serious dereliction of journalistic duty.”

The denial comes amid heightened scrutiny of governance practices at multilateral institutions. The AfDB presidency, currently held by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has historically been contested among regional blocs, with candidates nominated by member states. The next election is slated for mid-2025, though no official candidates have been announced.

The AfDB’s forceful response underscores the sensitivity of leadership transitions at international financial institutions, where perceptions of neutrality are critical. Similar controversies have arisen in the past, including during the 2020 election cycle when Adesina faced ethics allegations later dismissed by an independent review.

The Bank’s insistence on shareholder-led governance aligns with its mandate to prioritize Africa’s development agenda, free from external influence. However, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in balancing transparency with diplomatic protocols. As the election approaches, stakeholders will closely monitor whether the process adheres to the rigorous standards the Bank itself advocates.