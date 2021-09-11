African Development Bank pledges greater support for East African integration process

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pledged greater support to the integration process of East African Community (EAC), a regional intergovernmental organization.

A statement issued Thursday night by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the pledge was made by Cheptoo Amos Kipronoh, the AfDB executive director for Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, when he held talks with the EAC deputy secretary general in charge of planning and infrastructure Steven Mlote.

The statement said Kipronoh pledged AfDB’s support in financing infrastructure, power connectivity and capacity building, while commending the East African regional bloc comprising of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan for being the most integrated bloc among the eight regional economic communities recognized by the African Union.

“The AfDB rates EAC very highly. You are truly on course to the Community’s intended objective of transforming the region into a single market for all factors of production for enhanced welfare and economic prosperity of the people of East Africa,” said Kipronoh.

AfDB is financing a number of projects in the East African regional bloc, including construction of highways. Enditem