African-Diaspora youth festival launched

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) together with “They Often Cry Outreach” (TOCO) Foundation, has launch African-Diaspora youth festival to create opportunities through networking.

The event, christened “Hands Across Africa Festival and Expo 2022, also have TOCO Youth Tournament in sports that aims at helping the African youth to gain exposure, expand their networks using music, arts and sports.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said, the event would not only give exposure to the teeming youth but also sell Ghana’s tourism and culture to the continent and beyond.

He, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said, the festival would drive traffic from neighbouring countries to Ghana’s tourism value chain sector as the country would host the maiden edition on the continent.

“Tourism and visitation are moved beyond seeing but interacting to be part of a culture. Bringing reggae music as a cross continental platform is going to sell Ghana to the rest of the world,” Mr Agyemang said.

Mr Taj Weekes, Co-founder, TOCO Foundation, said, it was an opportunity to have a TOCO community in Ghana to link the youth with opportunities.

He said cynicism in youth is deadly for society and therefore there was the need to create platforms for network and development for the younger ones.

Mr Weekes said the Foundation would offer exchange programmes in sports, skills training, and ideas to Ghanaian and other African youth.

Mr Seth Yeboah Ocran, Executive Director, TOCO Foundation, said their aim was to address issues that affected youth through advocacy and support.

“TOCO’s broad focus also includes sustainable agriculture, environment, health and gender equity amongst others.

The Foundation has been active throughout the Caribbean since its establishment in 2007, delivering social support to the youth and vulnerable communities from Haiti to Trinidad and Tobago.

The festival would last three months, starting from July 2 in Ghana and Ending on September 24 in Namibia.

Countries to host the festivals are Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Botswana and Zambia