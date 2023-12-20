African Diasporan Village Project launched in Ghana by US Mayor and RAIN Foundations

The Mayor of Prichard, Alabama and Vice President of the International Conference of Mayors, H.E. Jimmie Gardner visited Ghana on December 18, 2023 to launch an African Diasporan Village Project in collaboration with RAIN Foundations.

It was an Inspiring and eventful occasion attended by prominent people in the real estate, tourism, hospitality, media, arts and cultural industries and so on – at The Dreamer’s Hub, North Legon.

The historic project, led by the mayor and supported by the city of Prichard, Alabama has an auspicious objective of establishing a win-win network between Africans in the Diaspora and their fellow Africans in the continent of Africa. Arts and Culture, Business and Investment, as well as History and Tourism are the three main components of the project.

The Founding President of RAIN Foundations, Author Raphaelle Antwi was honored by the mayor with two pin badges from the city of Prichard and state of Alabama. The renowned author and coordinator of the project thanked the mayor. Speaking with him, he encouraged interested partners to invest in the project and expect a myriad of incentives from that.

Madam Anick Basilia Santos,a Paris-based manager of the project and honoree of Predecessors Awards Worldwide explained the vision to guests present at the launch. She announced that the African Diasporan Village to be built in the city of Prichard would be replicated in Ghana and other African countries.

A major event is expected in Ghana next year to kickstart this great project.