African diasporas urged to reconnect with their roots

Africans living in the diaspora have been urged to reconnect with their roots and influence development in their motherlands.

They have also been advised to show keen interest in the economic, political, social and spiritual emancipation of Africa and Africans everywhere.

Bishop Dr Charles Abban, President of the International Clergy Association (ICA), gave the advice during the launch of the International Convention of Africans in Diaspora (ICAD) Conference 2023, organised by ICA in collaboration with NACAG Travel and Tours, in Accra.

The event would happen at four different locations; Chicago, USA-July 28 to 29, 2023; Maryland, USA-August 4 to 5, 2023; New York, USA-August 19, 2023, and Accra, Ghana- December 9 to 10, 2023, under the theme, “The Truth Need to be Told”.

He said the Conference would bolster tourism and relations between the Diasporas and the African continent.

The Bishop said it would also bring together Africans and African-Americans in the diaspora for a common goal of developing their Motherland- Africa, and consider Africa as their home.

“The conference is opened to Africans, Americans, and friends of Africans on the continent in the United States and around the world, who seek to bring about the true economic, political, social and spiritual emancipation of Africa and Africans everywhere,” he said.

He said among other activities, the Conference would organise a renaming ceremony for the participants and help to establish patent right for inventions made by Africans in the Diaspora.

The Bishop urged the Ga Traditional Council to collaborate with the ICA to receive the diasporas.

Nii Quao Donkor II, Asere Tsono Mantse, said: “We on the other hand are eagerly expecting the diasporas to come and join us in Africa to participate in all we do here.”

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director of the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, said the mandate of the Office was to engage diasporas and help them regain their lost existence to foster economic, political and socio-cultural development.

He said the Diaspora Affairs had successfully engaged many Africans in the diaspora to come home and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mr Ababio said the various programmes put together by the Office had increased Ghana’s remittances, making it the second most remitted country in Africa only after Nigeria.

He said the Diaspora Affairs would continue to lobby for convenience and inclusive policies to build a long-term relationship with diasporas to the benefit of Ghanaians.

Dr Hamet Maulana, President, Ministry of the Future, said Ghana and Africa needed the economic viability and skills of diasporas to positively impact the continent.

He described Ghana as a special country, adding that, he would do everything in his power to make sure that his people scattered in the diaspora returned home.