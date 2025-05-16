African Diplomats Train to Strengthen Migrant Worker Protections

Officials from ten African nations completed specialized training in Qatar to enhance protections for their citizens working in Arab states.

The April 2025 program, organized by Ghana’s government with ILO and GIZ support, addressed systemic challenges facing African migrant workers.

“Prior to this training, I underestimated the power of networking with host authorities,” said Sarah Asare Opokua from Ghana’s Qatar embassy. The workshop equipped 42 diplomats from countries including Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya with tools to monitor working conditions and resolve labor disputes. Participants focused particularly on vulnerabilities affecting women domestic workers, who comprise a significant portion of African migrants in the region.

The Arab States employ migrant workers at the highest rate globally – 41.4% of their workforce compared to 5% worldwide. Yet many African nations lack the bilateral labor agreements common among Asian countries. Ghana currently provides consular support through its embassies but has not yet deployed specialized Labor Attachés.

The training produced a handbook to standardize knowledge across African diplomatic missions. David Nii Addy of GIZ’s migration program emphasized: “This is about ensuring fundamental rights for all workers.” The initiative forms part of Germany’s development strategy to promote safe labor migration across 14 partner countries.