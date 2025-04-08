African Downstream Oil Demand Hits Record Levels

Demand for refined oil products in Africa reached an all-time high in 2024, exceeding 200 million metric tons, which translates to 4.4 million barrels per day.

Elitsa Georgieva, Executive Director of CITAC, presented the figures at the annual conference of the African Refiners and Distributors’ Association held at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Georgieva outlined that the African oil industry experienced a year-on-year growth of 2.1 percent in 2024, with a projection to accelerate to 2.5 percent in the coming year. This robust demand rise comes in the wake of a period during which total African refinery output fell from nearly 120 million metric tons in 2010 to a low of 83 million metric tons in 2023. However, late-2023 and early-2024 start-ups saw output increase to 96 million metric tons in 2024, with expectations for a record high of 122 million metric tons by 2026.

Addressing the challenges accompanying such growth, Georgieva emphasized the need to build conditions that effectively meet the burgeoning demand through efficient and sustainable frameworks. She identified two primary challenges: improving infrastructure and advancing the clean cooking initiative. Enhanced infrastructure could boost the efficiency and reliability of the supply chain, thus lowering consumer prices and ensuring a steady supply of refined products.

Georgieva also highlighted that progress in clean cooking remains limited. Despite decades of efforts, around 1 billion people in sub-Saharan Africa continue to rely on traditional wood or charcoal for cooking. Data from the International Energy Agency suggests that 70 percent of global clean cooking access over the past decade was achieved through the use of liquefied petroleum gas. Addressing both clean cooking and energy access challenges emerges as essential for Africa’s broader energy transition.

The discussion comes at a critical time as Africa faces significant energy challenges alongside its rising demand. Robust investment in infrastructure and sustained efforts towards improved energy solutions are crucial to ensuring that the continent’s oil industry growth is both sustainable and beneficial to its vast population.