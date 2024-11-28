African Entrepreneurs Alliance holds maiden entrepreneurship conference in Ghana

In bid to foster businesses growth in Ghana, the African Entrepreneurs Alliance (AEA) has held its maiden Ghana Entrepreneurship Week Conference, with the vision of creating a platform for business connectivity and experience-sharing opportunities.

The maiden conference was held on Saturday, 24th November, 2024 at the Addei Kesse Hall of the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra. It was themed “Empowering Entrepreneurial Excellence: Scaling Businesses, Transforming Lives.

Opening the conference, the Founder of AEA, Mrs. Eunice Amoakoah Botchway in her speech affirmed the rationale for the conference, noting that it seeks to brigde the gap between unemployment and connect stakeholders across various industries. She added that the organisation has also created a platform where young people can connect to opportunities leveraging on the various forms of engagement the conference provided.

Africa Entrepreneurs Alliance has implemented various programmes to promote entrepreneurial growth, emphasizing the current conference seeks to brighten the path for the youth and women. Highlighting some of the programmes implemented by AEA in Ghana, she noted that they have visited some Senior High Schools and some rural areas to empower people in diverse ways. “We believe that the growth of every economy comes from the youth and we mostly say that entrepreneurship is the backbone of every economy”, she stressed.

“The future of every economy is dependant on the current status of its youth, claiming the Ghanaian youth are doing well, but there is still room for improvement”, she added. It is as a result of this that AEA has set out to visit all the regions of Ghana with the passion to empowering the youth to venture into entrepreneurship. Therefore, the organisation is appealing to all stakeholders to come their aid as they implement their vision.

“We want to help most entrepreneurs when it comes to fundraising, when it comes positioning themselves rightly for business growth”, she underscored.

The conference was a free event which elicited enormous positive feedback from entrepreneurs present. Some participants applauded AEA for its unique innovative segments which unearthed hands-on knowledge that impacted them greatly. “We hope to get support in the future to put us in a better stead to offer more to our entrepreneurs to contribute their quota to the growth of our economy”, Mrs. Botchway appealed for sponsorship.

Again, apart from the keynote speaking and Master Class, the panel discussion gave entrepreneurs and the facilitators a good time to engage each other to address their concerns.

To spice up the conference, there were mounted exhibition stands displaying an array of books authored by some of the speakers, and a variety of locally manufactured products. It showcased Ghanaian entrepreneurial ingenuity, affirming the rationale for supporting such talents to become business moguls in the future.

The well attended conference brought together some business speakers including Mr. Stephen Eku, CEO of EMIGOH Ghana Ltd as Keynote Speaker, Prof. Mrs. Goski Alabi, President of Laweh University College as the Special Guest of Honour, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, CEO of CDA Media as Special Speaker while Mr. F. P. Mensah, Founder of The Way Networks, Mrs. Esther Abaidoo, CEO of Estaron Training Institute/Estaron Balloon, Mr Joshua Kwesi Eyison, CEO and Co-Founder of iSpace Foundation and Innovation Hub, and Ms Gifty Abena Amponsah, Dietician/CEO of Gifts Glamour and Beauty Queen of TV3’s GMB WR rep as Guest Panelist for the ocassion.

As the society evolves with the complex challenges that budding businesses face with the rising youth unemployment in Ghana, the Africa Entreprenuers Alliance seeks to be a bridge for information and knowledge sharing to foster collaboration for business growth.