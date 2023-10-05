African executives say investments in green hydrogen key to attaining net-zero goal

The attainment of net zero targets in the Sub-Saharan African region is feasible once institutional investors channel more capital to green hydrogen projects in the continent, executives said Wednesday during the Renewable Energy Forum Africa underway in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Compared to other parts of the globe, Africa has vast but untapped green hydrogen potential that will be key to hastening a transition to a low-carbon and resilient future, said Joyce Kabui, the Africa manager at Green Hydrogen Organization.

According to Kabui, the continent required investments in supportive infrastructure and the capacity to develop green hydrogen for domestic consumption and export.

Kabui noted that Africa’s vast freshwater resources combined with renewable energy like solar, wind and geothermal place the continent at a vantage position to become a leader in green hydrogen production and export. “More than 2 million jobs will be created in the continent once the green hydrogen sector is facilitated to grow through an enabling fiscal and regulatory environment.”

Kenya is hosting a three-day Renewable Energy Forum Africa that has brought together policymakers, industry executives, donors and more than 100 exhibitors to discuss emerging opportunities in the continent’s clean energy space. Among topics for discussion during the forum include Africa’s role in the global green hydrogen development, market outlook for green hydrogen technology and unlocking investments in wind and solar energy markets in the continent.

Jose Mestre, the Mozambique country coordinator for GET.invest, a platform for mobilizing investments in renewable energy, said that green hydrogen, e-mobility and solar storage equipment will reshape low-emission growth pathways in Africa in the near future, adding that the continent should enhance domestic resource mobilization, invest in research and capacity development in order to exploit green hydrogen for critical sectors like aviation, steel and cement manufacturing.

Kevin Mwangi, a Nairobi-based energy expert, said that by investing in green hydrogen production, African countries will reduce fertilizer import bills, create jobs, tackle energy poverty and achieve carbon neutrality.

According to the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance, an industry lobby whose members include Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa, green hydrogen demand in the continent could reach 18 metric tons by 2050. The continent has the capacity to export 20 metric tons to 40 metric tons of green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2050, subject to investments in low-cost production and transportation of clean gas.