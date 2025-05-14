African Filmmaking Talent Takes Center Stage at Durban FilmMart 2025

The Durban FilmMart Institute has unveiled the selected participants for its 18th Talents Durban program, showcasing emerging cinematic voices from across Africa.

Running parallel to the continent’s premier film market from July 18-21, this year’s edition features 31 creatives from 18 countries, including filmmakers and critics developing projects spanning features, documentaries, animation, and series.

Selected from over 500 applications, the cohort represents Africa’s growing film industry, with projects like Uganda’s The Most High and Senegal’s The Prophecy demonstrating the thematic ambition of new African cinema. The program will connect participants with established mentors including Joel Karekezi (Rwanda) and Mayye Zayed (Egypt), offering project development sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.

“This selection reflects the exciting evolution of African storytelling,” noted DFMI Director Magdalene Reddy. The hybrid four-day in-person and two-month online program aligns with this year’s “Bridges Not Borders” theme, emphasizing pan-African collaboration in an industry facing distribution challenges.

Notable projects include Ghana’s documentary Ghana Must Go!, Egypt’s animated Zein, and South Africa’s series Watching Over You. Five film critics from Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Egypt will also participate, addressing the continent’s growing need for critical engagement with its cinema.

Berlinale Talents Project Manager Nikola Joetze praised the selection’s quality, noting the program’s role in connecting African filmmakers to international opportunities. The Durban FilmMart, now in its 16th edition, continues to serve as a vital marketplace for African cinema, with early bird registration available until May 31 for industry professionals seeking to engage with these emerging voices.

The selected projects demonstrate Africa’s cinematic diversity, from Namibia’s Nuusiku to Madagascar’s Survivors of Tromelin, while highlighting shared continental concerns around identity, history, and social change. As African streaming platforms multiply and international interest grows, programs like Talents Durban play an increasingly crucial role in developing the next generation of filmmakers shaping the continent’s cultural narrative.