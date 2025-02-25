African FinTech Funding Drops Sharply in 2024, But Late Surge Sparks Hope

Africa’s once-booming fintech sector faced a sobering reality check in 2024, with total investment nearly halving to $857 million—a stark 45% drop from the $1.6 billion raised the previous year.

The slump, detailed in a new report by research groups GFTN and Future Matters Centre of Excellence, mirrors a global fintech slowdown as investors tightened purse strings amid economic uncertainty. Yet a dramatic second-half rebound, which saw funding nearly triple from $226 million to $630 million between June and December, hints at underlying resilience in a market long hailed as a beacon of innovation.

The continent’s “Big Four” tech hubs—South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya—continued to dominate, collectively attracting 76% of total investments. But North Africa stole headlines as Egypt’s MNT-Halan secured a game-changing $157 million deal, propelling the region’s share of fintech funding from 4% to 36% in a single year. Analysts say the shift underscores a growing appetite for solutions tailored to underserved markets, where digital payment platforms and microloan services are bridging gaps left by traditional banks.

Despite the downturn, optimism persists. A McKinsey report projects Africa’s fintech revenues could skyrocket to $47 billion by 2028, fueled by the continent’s youthful population, rising smartphone use, and breakthroughs in AI-driven financial tools. “This isn’t a collapse—it’s a correction,” said a Lagos-based venture capitalist who requested anonymity. “Investors aren’t fleeing; they’re just pickier. The hype phase is over, and now real scalability matters.”

The report, which focused solely on equity financing like venture capital and private equity, reveals deeper cracks. Early-stage startups, particularly outside major hubs, struggled to secure backing as funds flocked to safer, late-stage bets. Critics argue overreliance on equity models risks excluding innovators in regions where debt financing or public-private partnerships could spur growth. Meanwhile, nagging challenges—currency instability, regulatory patchworks, and infrastructure gaps—continue to test founders.

For all the gloomy headlines, the late-year funding surge suggests cautious confidence. Mega-deals in Egypt and Kenya’s persistent dominance in mobile money innovation signal markets maturing, not collapsing. Still, the road ahead remains uneven. As global investors demand clearer paths to profitability, African fintechs face a pivotal choice: chase rapid scale at all costs or build sustainable models rooted in local realities.

“The sector’s growing up,” said a Nairobi tech analyst. “2024 was a wake-up call. Now we’ll see who’s built to last.” With 650 million Africans still excluded from formal banking, the stakes extend far beyond balance sheets. The fintech revolution isn’t dead—but its next act will demand more than just buzzwords.