African Fintech,Web3 Leaders to Convene at Africa Money and DeFi Summit

The Africa Money and DeFi Summit, supported by Amazon Web Services, Pivo and Fonbnk, aims to connect African fintech and Web3 industries with international players and will take place in Accra, Ghana on October 3rd and 4th, 2023.

With a focus on driving tech investments and fostering collaborations, industry experts, investors, regulators including Bank of Ghana, and innovators will discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the African fintech and Web3 landscapes.

Following a sold-out edition in 2022, the Africa Money and DeFi Summit 2023, will explore a diverse range of topics including fintech, Web3, regenerative finance (ReFi), cryptocurrency, insurtech, cybersecurity and much more.

The summit will feature keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions and masterclass sessions while providing unrivalled networking opportunities and expert insights into the future of fintech and Web3 in Africa.

The adoption of Blockchain by African nations is reported to be the fastest in the world, according to a recent report by PwC & Emurgo Africa 2023 on the “State of Web3 in Africa”. Blockchain funding across Africa increased by 1,668 per cent in 2022, with Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa leading the continent’s Web3 adoption. Between 2021 and 2022 $5.165mn was raised in 2021, compared to $91mn in 2022.

The 2022 edition brought together over 200 companies from more than 20 countries globally and covered 44 sectors.

The summit facilitated the development of meaningful collaborations and partnerships among businesses. Revio, a South African start-up, was one of the ten ventures chosen to present its solution and has since sparked interest from investors.

“Pitching at the Africa Money & DeFi summit was a real highlight. The exposure led to over 12 client leads, investor interest, and several strategic partnership conversations.

The audience was well-curated and allowed us to test our value proposition in a new market and build a valuable network”, said Nicole Dunn, Chief Operating Officer, Revio.

Investor ready ventures creating solutions in fintech, DeFi, and Web3 technologies can now apply for the Investment Showcase taking place at Africa Money and DeFi Summit, with an audience of African focused tech investors, companies will have the opportunity to showcase their venture, network with other entrepreneurs, and learn from industry experts. Interested ventures can submit their application HERE before September 8th 2023.