African Firms Shift to Fintech as Bank Costs Stunt Growth

African businesses are rapidly abandoning traditional banking channels for cross-border payments, driven by prohibitive fees, slow transaction times, and complex compliance burdens. Recent analysis reveals these costs threaten competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Industry insights from Oui Capital indicate high-value payments routed through traditional finance channels incur costs between $20,000 and $150,000 per transaction when accounting for fees, foreign exchange losses, compliance charges, and delays.

Digital platforms leveraging mobile money and blockchain technology now offer a viable alternative, reducing costs by up to 90% and enabling faster, transparent international settlements. Blockchain-based systems have eliminated banks entirely in some payment corridors, reducing fees to near zero and facilitating instant local currency transfers. This shift proves critical for sectors like agriculture, logistics, digital services, and e-commerce, where high-frequency or low-margin operations make affordable, instant settlements essential for survival.

Legacy providers like Western Union retain dominance in remittances, especially where digital access is limited. However, their reliance on physical agent networks and correspondent banking renders them costly and slow for modern digital trade. Oui Capital’s May 2025 report underscores Africa’s paradox: it remains the world’s most expensive region for cross-border transfers while simultaneously leading in payment innovation. The continent hosts 66% of global mobile money activity, with 781 million registered accounts processing $837 billion annually.

Persistent challenges include fragmented regulations, currency volatility, and limited payment system interoperability. Only 55% of African countries permit electronic Know Your Customer procedures, forcing users through repeated manual checks. Blockchain technology is proving transformative for larger enterprises by removing intermediaries, reducing SWIFT dependency, and automating local currency settlement. This advancement reshapes supply chains, payroll, and procurement, turning multi-day transactions into processes completed in hours or minutes.

While some traditional banks partner with fintechs or launch digital products, many remain hampered by legacy infrastructure and high operating costs. For an expanding segment of African businesses, especially within emerging digital sectors, fintech solutions increasingly represent the pragmatic choice for efficient cross-border commerce.