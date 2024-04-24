African Games COO Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Passes On

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah has sadly kicked the bucket. His untimely demise happened on Monday, April 22 at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a brief spell of illness, and was announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by the President of Ghana Armwrestling, Charles Osei Asibey who is also General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

He was the Chief Coordinating Officer- (COO) of Accra 2023 13th African Games which was successfully held in Ghana. The former Chief Executive of the National Sports Authority was a top Sports Administrator and Coach. He served as a special technical adviser at the Ministry of Youth and Sports. His interpersonal relations were super.

He led Ghana National Sports Delegations to over 50 (fifty) countries across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America and lectured sports-related programs in those countries,

He also served as the Director of the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana, Legon (UG), and former part-time Lecturer of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Studies, School of Education and Leadership (SEL), UG.

Dr. Owusu Ansah was an encyclopedia of sports, who wrote many proposals, reports, and books not only on sports but life.

May his soul rest in peace.