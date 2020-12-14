The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) is set to kick start a training programme for coaches and technical officials ahead of the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana.

The programme is expected to take place between December 2020 and November 2021 after the GAA received certification from World Athletics (WA) and Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

A statement signed by the General Secretary of GAA, Mr. Bawah Fuseni said the association is engaged with WA and CAA for support and capacity building initiatives aimed at enhancing Ghanaian coaches and technical officials in run up to the 2023 African Games.

”With the concurrence from WA and CAA and in consultation with the Local Organizing Committee through its Chief Operating Officer Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, the GAA is resuming implementation of series coaching and officiating courses around the country between December 2020 and November 2021.

”What is encouraging for Athletics in Ghana is that despite the lengthy list on WA and CAA support to organize Level 1 and 2 officiating courses, Ghana’s request was fast tracked. Permission was granted to organize Level 1 officiating courses in February 2021 and Level 2s in November 2021. GAA extends it profound gratitude to WA and CAA,” the statement said.

The statement added that the GAA has had preliminary consultation with the COO of the Local Organizing Committee of the 2023 African Games with regards to the technical support from WA and the certification of running behind tracks to be constructed.

The GAA said they are poised in keeping Ghanaians updated with preparations towards the Africa Games.