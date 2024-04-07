African Games Organisers, GHASA Talk About Roller Sports

Representatives of the Association of African Sports Confederation (UCSA/ AASC) and World Skate Africa on the 13th of March 2024 held an exclusive meeting with the top echelon of the Ghana Skaters Association (GHASA) at the La Beach Hotel.

UCSA/AASC, who are also the organizers of the Africa Games had two representatives, two representatives from the World Skate Africa, and two representatives from GHASA made up the meeting.

The core of the meeting centered on how Roller Sports can be integrated into the 14th Edition African Games to be hosted by Egypt.

USCA had ultimately wanted to know how big Roller Sports was in the world and Africa.

Mr. Konan Julien and Freddy Marius Tchibozo representing the World Skate body as General Secretary and Treasurer respectively maintained that World Skate Africa had over 30 African Countries who are ready to express their desire to affiliate with USCA/AASC. They said they tried to join in 2016 but were unsuccessful.

President of USCA/AASC, Gen Ahmed Nasser M.K. Mohammed impressed World Skate Africa to prepare and re-submit new documents to their outfit since there have been changes in requirements since 2016.

He admonished the leadership of World Skate Africa to have periodic engagement with USCA AASC and be willing to abide by the constitutional provisions of the body when all goes well.

The World Skate Africa representatives informed General Nasser of their last General Assembly in 2022 and provided information on the preparedness of skateboarding for the Paris Olympics this year.

Mr. Nasser assured World Skate Africa of their readiness to assist in developing Roller Sports through the African Games and the Olympic Games.

The Ghana Skaters Association GHASA was advised to put their house in order and take advantage of the benefits of the affiliation with UCSA/ AASC.

Source GHASA