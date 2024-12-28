African Games Silver Medalist Abubakar Kamoko Names His Idol, Targets Greatness in Boxing

Abubakar Kamoko, known in the boxing world as Ambitious Tilapia and a silver medalist at the 2023 African Games, has spoken passionately about his aspirations in the sport and the inspirations behind his journey.

In a candid interview on Omashi TV’s flagship show The Big Fight Night, Kamoko revealed his father, the legendary Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku, as his idol, mentor, and the key figure who motivates him to reach greater heights in the boxing world.

Kamoko, who rose to prominence after his impressive performance at the African Games in Accra, credited his success to his father’s influence and guidance. He expressed admiration for his father’s remarkable career, noting that his silver medal at the Games was part of a family legacy, as Bukom Banku also earned a bronze at the same competition in his time. “It’s a family achievement,” he stated proudly, highlighting the shared success between father and son.

Beyond his local inspiration, Kamoko also acknowledged international boxing champion Tyson Fury as his favorite boxer outside of Ghana. He admitted to feeling deeply disappointed when Fury suffered his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, signaling the emotional connection he has with the sport and its global stars.

Asserting his place in the boxing world, Kamoko confidently declared himself as the best and most popular boxer in Ghana at the moment. “I am destined for greatness,” he said, underscoring his ambitions of making a significant impact both locally and internationally. He thanked his manager, Sharaf Mahama of Ultimate Legacy Rise, for the continued support and motivation in his boxing journey.

Kamoko’s rise is particularly impressive considering his brief amateur career, which included only four bouts, yet culminated in a silver medal at the African Games. Reflecting on his first international experience, he acknowledged the physical challenges he faced during the competition, particularly the body pains he endured. He also named his toughest opponent, a Congolese boxer who defeated him in the finals.

Shifting from amateur to professional boxing is a daunting task, Kamoko explained, requiring rigorous training and conditioning. He praised Coach Carl Lokko of Bronx Gym for his dedication to improving his skills and preparing him for the demands of professional boxing, which involves longer rounds and higher stakes.

Kamoko’s ambition extends beyond his personal achievements; he is also keen on advancing Ghanaian boxing. He expressed his desire to fight several local contenders within his weight class, including Akoto, Clinton, Haruna, Kamaradeen, and Bazooka. Yussif Mubarak Nii Armah Nanor, an award-winning matchmaker present during the interview, promised to match Kamoko against any of these fighters in the near future.

In addition to his boxing aspirations, Kamoko offered a glimpse into his personal life. He shared that his favorite dish at home is rice and pepper, while outside the house, he cannot resist a plate of banku and tilapia, a staple Ghanaian meal. He also revealed that his favorite musician is Shatta Wale, further connecting with his fans and the cultural fabric of his home country.

Kamoko’s message to his supporters in Bukom, the heart of Ghanaian boxing, was one of respect and discipline. “When you come to the Bukom Boxing Arena, do so to enjoy boxing as entertainment, not to create problems,” he advised, emphasizing the importance of good conduct among fans.

With his eyes set on global boxing fame, Kamoko is determined to build on his early success and make a name for himself in the international boxing scene. His journey has only just begun, and the boxing world will undoubtedly be watching his next steps closely.