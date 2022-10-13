African Governments to advance CSOs positions in Egypt, Kenya’s Environment Principle

The Principle Secretary in the ministry of environment and Forestry has assured African Climate Activists that governments have heard their clarion call for one Africa, One Voice as the continent prepares to host the 27th global climate summit in Sharma El Sheikh, Egypt in November.

Speaking in Nairobi while receiving Climate Justice Torch (CJT) Campaigners Dr Chris Kiptoo said governments have honed their message and will confront the developed nations in Egypt to demand climate justice for the African people.

“It cannot be that our people suffer the most from a crisis they had nothing to do with, yet the global north is turning deaf ears to the devastating humanitarian situation in generations,” Dr Kiptoo said.

He said issues the African climate activists, coalesced under the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) have advance from the launch of the climate justice torch in Gabon and Senegal at the 18th Session of the ministerial conference on Environment have been heard.

“Our government negotiators have incorporated those issues and will advance them during the 27th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change set to begin on the November 6-18 in Egypt.

The CJT, an initiative of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance, is a mobilization campaign initiated to raise interest among the African public and coalesce various African voices towards a common position as the continent prepares to host the 27th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in November in Egypt.

“Science has proved it and has time and again told us Africa is at the forefront of the climate crisis because of a problem it did not cause. As Africans, we must not tire in telling and retelling the global north to not just sort out the mess, but finance the loss and damage and adaptation efforts by the Africans,” said Dr Kiptoo.

Dr Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance laid out the demands from African civil society groups and vulnerable communities for the COP delegates.

According to Mithika, loss and damage, adaptation, consideration of Africa as special needs and circumstances region as well as honour of climate finance pledges constitute some of the demands by the African people.

He said the Climate Justice Torch campaign has crisscrossed African nations beginning from Gabon, Senegal, Morocco, and DR Congo and now in Kenya with the aim to mobilize and galvanize voices of the vulnerable communities. “The torch is symbolically aimed at illuminating our aspirations as Africans,” he said.

He added that African communities and African people have demonstrable solutions to drive locally led, people-centred adaptation against the climate crisis. “They have existing structures, indigenous knowledge and determination to adapt but need financial and technological support, from the global north, whose industrial revolution has led us to the climate crisis being witnessed today,” he said.

He, however, noted that these efforts are not enough. Governments, he said, particularly those in the North, and their companies, neither recognize nor consider community efforts as solutions to growing threats to the climate crisis threatening to reverse decades of efforts to defeat poverty and attain sustainable development.

The Climate Justice Torch continues to contribute to the effective building of an African narrative on climate justice by ensuring meaningful engagement within targeted communities directly affected by the climate crisis.

In addition, it is profiling the issues at stake, contribute to advancing to commitment to operationalizing the special needs and circumstances of the African continent and inspire the youth, women and vulnerable populations to tell their stories in their own language, about their understanding of the climate crisis.

The Torch will from Nairobi, Kenya move to Zambia, Namibia, and Ghana before landing in Egypt in the week of the COP 27.

According to the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change impacts under all climate scenarios above 1.5°C.

Despite accounting for only 4% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Africa faces climate-related challenges that pose a risk to livelihoods and public health and infrastructure investments, economies, water, food systems, and agriculture. Currently, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Somalia face severe droughts that has left over 50 million people in food insecurity.

“It is a grave injustice that the impacts of climate change are felt by people in the East and horn of Africa, most considering that they have contributed the least to the climate crisis,” said Musololo Onditi from FORUMCC of Tanzania who had joined the Kenyan civil society to call for climate justice. Other climate activists from the region who came to demonstrate in solidarity with their Kenyan counterparts were from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania