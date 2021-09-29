African green campaigners laud new financial pledge toward biodiversity protection

Green campaigners from the Sub-Saharan African region on Tuesday hailed the pledge by a consortium of international donors to provide 5 billion U.S. dollars to support biodiversity conservation in the continent in the next ten years.

Kaddu Sebunya, CEO of Nairobi-based African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) said the new financial commitment from international philanthropic groups is a giant leap towards green and climate-resilient development in the continent.

Nine organizations last week pledged 5 billion dollars to support the creation, management and monitoring of protected and conserved land, inland water and seas under the Protecting Our Planet Challenge.

The not-for-profit organizations said they will partner with governments, indigenous people, local communities and civil society to conserve pristine landscapes amid threats linked to climate change and population growth.

Sebunya said that Africa, which is home to a third of the world’s biodiversity, will benefit from the new funding to help reverse habitat loss, boost food, water and energy security alongside climate resilience of local communities.