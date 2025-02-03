African Healthtech Initiative Shifts Focus to Bolster Pharmacy Care Amid U.S. Aid Cuts

In a strategic pivot, Investing in Innovation Africa (i3), a pan-African initiative supporting healthtech startups, has announced it will prioritize growth-stage companies revolutionizing pharmacy care across the continent.

The decision comes in response to a January 25th U.S. State Department directive halting foreign aid, which threatens to disrupt the distribution of essential medicines in Africa. This move underscores the urgent need for locally-driven solutions to strengthen healthcare supply chains and ensure uninterrupted access to critical treatments.

Funded by a coalition of global heavyweights, including the Gates Foundation, MSD, Cencora, and Sanofi’s Global Health Unit, i3 will now focus its third cohort on 5-7 high-potential startups poised to transform pharmacy services. These companies will receive up to $225,000 in grants and tailored support to forge partnerships, scale operations, and expand patient access. “This isn’t just about funding—it’s about creating sustainable, market-driven systems that can withstand global shocks,” said a spokesperson for i3, which is coordinated by Salient Advisory and the Solina Center for International Development and Research (SCIDaR).

The initiative’s shift reflects a broader recognition of Africa’s growing reliance on homegrown innovation to address systemic healthcare challenges. With the U.S. aid freeze exacerbating existing vulnerabilities, i3’s targeted approach aims to fast-track solutions that can fill critical gaps in medicine distribution and service delivery. “The future of healthcare in Africa depends on our ability to build resilient, locally-led systems,” the spokesperson added.

Applications for the third cohort are open until February 28th, with selected startups set to be announced on April 30th. To guide potential applicants, i3 will host a virtual Q&A session on February 21st, offering insights into the selection process and program benefits. While the immediate focus is on growth-stage ventures, i3 plans to expand support to early-stage startups in future cohorts.

As Africa’s healthtech ecosystem continues to evolve, initiatives like i3 are proving vital in bridging the gap between innovation and impact. By empowering startups to reimagine pharmacy care, the program is not only addressing immediate challenges but also laying the groundwork for a more self-reliant and resilient healthcare future.