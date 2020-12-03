African Heritage Precious Metals, under the precious minerals and jewelry industry on Wednesday launched the “Sankofa Medallion” to commemorate the “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” campaign.

The “Year of Return” was one of the most successful campaigns in Ghana’s history that welcomed and celebrated members of the diaspora community to Ghana in 2019.

The medallion was available as part of a collection of jewelry created in different styles to suit each customer’s lifestyle needs.

It had the signature medallion coin, pendant, dangle earrings, cufflinks, a ring, bracelet, and pin, all made using pure 14k or 18k gold and available in different sizes and certified and authenticated as pure gold.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Joyce Brenda, Founder of African Heritage Precious Metals, said the world of gold medallions and coins had existed for many centuries, but only a fraction of that belonged to African history; “Gold treasures commemorate historical events or heroes of a time.”

She said the coin was designed to create a sense of pride, promote legacy, an eternal reminder of the ‘Year of Return’.

Ms Brenda said the “Year of Return” was a time when everyone was looking for keepsakes to remind them of what a monumental year it was and that was the exact reason why African Heritage Metals Ltd., launched the Sankofa Medallion to provide something that would be an eternal reminder of the significance and legacy of the “Year of Return.”

Ms Brenda personally presented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, a Sankofa Medallion during a breakfast event in December 2019 when he announced plans for “Beyond the Return” after the ”Year of Return” campaign.

Brenda Joyce, with over 25 years of experience in the precious minerals and jewelry industry, said “African Heritage Metals strongly believes that buying one of their medallions is not only a keepsake and memory of the ‘Year of Return’, but it’s also an investment in something that adds value to their lives.

It’s an opportunity to acquire something made of pure gold that has beauty, celebrates history, and grows in value as the price of gold increases.”