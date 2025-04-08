African Higher Education Centers Celebrate Ten Years

About five hundred participants, including leaders from more than eighty Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence, policy makers, higher education figures, industry experts and development partners gathered in Accra from April 7 to 9 to mark the tenth anniversary of the ACE programme.

Over three days, attendees shared success stories, examined emerging challenges and explored strategies to sustain the momentum of a decade-long effort to strengthen Africa’s contribution to global research and innovation.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, presided over the opening ceremony and paid tribute to the programme’s collaborative spirit. “The ACE programme has emerged as a model of distinction, fostering innovation, nurturing world‑class expertise and strengthening institutional capacities in critical sectors,” he said, underscoring that the future of higher education in Africa and indeed globally depends on united efforts to unlock talent, transfer knowledge and build a resilient workforce.

Since its launch in 2014, the ACE initiative has trained Africa’s next generation of highly skilled professionals and upskilled existing faculty, enrolling more than 90,000 students 7,650 at doctoral level and 30,200 in master’s programmes with women representing 32 per cent of those beneficiaries.

Participating centres have established over 130 internationally accredited programmes and more than 600 nationally accredited courses, while generating upwards of 10,350 peer‑reviewed publications addressing regional and global challenges in fields such as agriculture, ICT, energy, engineering, environment, health, mining, transport, urban development and water management.

Looking ahead, President Mahama stressed the growing demand for research‑led solutions and regionally relevant innovations. “By aligning academic work with national and regional development goals, and by fostering innovation‑driven partnerships, we can properly position the centres to remain vibrant and impactful well into the future,” he declared, pointing to the necessity of continued investment in technology, infrastructure and human capital.

Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice‑President for Western and Central Africa, praised the programme’s role in laying the foundation for a knowledge‑driven economy. “The ACE programme has laid the foundation for a knowledge‑driven economy, and we must double our efforts to continue the transformation they have started. Let us continue to empower Africa’s brightest minds to learn, lead, innovate and drive our continent’s transformation from within,” he said.

Funded with US$657 million by the World Bank and US$72 million in co‑financing from the French Development Agency, the regional project is implemented in partnership with the Association of African Universities and the Inter‑University Council for East Africa.

Professor Olusola Oyewole of the AAU hailed the initiative as a blueprint for cross‑border collaboration, while Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona of the IUCEA highlighted its catalytic impact on university‑industry linkages, incubation centres and capacity building, especially for women scholars.

As the celebration drew to a close, participants reflected on how the ACE centres have not only transformed curricula and research infrastructure but also fostered a pan‑African community of scholars committed to addressing the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

Sustaining this progress will require ongoing collaboration, reliable funding streams and policies that support seamless regional integration, ensuring that the next decade builds on the solid foundation already in place.