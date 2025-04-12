African ICT Ministers to Demand Local Presence from Starlink

African information and communication technology ministers are uniting to force Starlink to establish local offices across the continent, a move aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and consumer protection.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, expressed mounting concerns that Starlink is operating in Africa without any physical presence in the nations it serves.

This absence, he explained, poses risks to effective regulation and undermines efforts to ensure that foreign digital service providers meet the same obligations as local companies.

According to Sam George, discussions among ICT ministers in the region are moving forward toward what he described as a “block action” against Starlink. The proposed collective initiative could encompass a revision of licensing requirements or even result in outright bans if the company fails to comply with local rules.

The ministers’ coordinated response underscores growing demands for digital sovereignty and accountability, a sentiment reflected across the sub-region as governments seek to balance the economic benefits of foreign tech investments with the need for robust consumer rights protection.

Integrated commentary on this development highlights that the move is not merely about regulatory compliance but also about asserting control over how digital services are managed on the continent.

As Africa continues to expand its digital infrastructure and services, the initiative represents a significant step in ensuring that technological progress is matched by transparent governance and local engagement. The coming weeks will reveal whether the coordinated pressure on Starlink will compel the company to alter its operational model and invest in local offices, thereby aligning its presence with the regulatory frameworks designed to protect African consumers and markets.