African journalists pay tribute to late Salif Diallo

The Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) and a host of journalists across the continent have paid tribute to the late Mamadou Salif Diallo, a renowned Senegalese sports journalist, who died recently after a short illness.

The veteran sports journalist until his passing on October 31, this year, was the Head of the Sports Department of the Senegalese News Agency (APS), and also General Coordinator of the Network of Journalists of African Press Agencies (RJS-FAAPA).

“It is with sadness and sorrow that we have learned of the loss of our late Mamadou Salif Diallo.

“This is a great loss for the press in general and the sports press in particular,” a statement issued by FAAPA, signed by Mr. Mohamed Anis, Secretary General of the Federation, said.

“We implore God to welcome the deceased into His vast paradise and to help his family and friends overcome such a painful ordeal,” the statement noted.

The deceased was preparing, before his illness, to go to Qatar to cover the 2022 FIFA World Cup when the unfortunate incident happened.

His loss is a great shock to many sports journalists.

He is known for his sense of humility, commitment to the cause of the continent, hard work and in-depth knowledge of African football.

Many pro-sports social media platforms monitored by the GNA Sports since the demise of the veteran journalist, have been saying prayers for the departed soul and also expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

“Oh God. What a sad news! May his soul rest in peace,” Joseph Peterson Edeh, of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), prayed.

“Rest in Peace, Salif!” Magloire Oulidehi, an Ivorian Sports Journalist, said.