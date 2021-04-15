African Bar Association – 2020 Virtual Conference
The annual African Bar Association (AFBA) summit will be held in Niamey, capital of the Republic of Niger on October 3-7, with the expected participation of over 2,000 participants, the organizers said Tuesday at a press conference in Lagos.

Hannibal Uwaifo, the AFBA president, told reporters in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub that participants will discuss and set directions for cooperation and connectivity in order to further promote the spirit and cultivate the social atmosphere of the rule of law in the continent.

Uwaifo said the summit, themed “Accountable Governance as a panacea for the unending conflicts in Africa: The Legal Profession as The driver”, is also set to review achievements and shortcomings of cooperation programs between lawyers in Africa over the past years.

Established in 1971 as a professional body uniting individual lawyers and national legal associations in Africa, AFBA was designed to be a federation of national legal associations, corporate and unincorporated legal entities, and individual lawyers, according to the AFBA website. Enditem

