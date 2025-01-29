African Leaders Commit to Expanding Energy Access at Mission 300 Summit

Thirty African heads of state and government have pledged to take concrete actions and implement reforms aimed at expanding access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity across the continent.

This commitment, outlined in the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, was made during the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit. The Declaration serves as a key milestone in addressing Africa’s energy gap, where over 600 million people currently lack electricity.

The Mission 300 initiative, which was launched as part of the summit, aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. The initiative has garnered significant support from global development banks, philanthropic organizations, and the private sector, with pledges exceeding $50 billion to increase energy access. The Declaration will be presented at the African Union Summit in February for final adoption.

Mission 300 is seen as crucial for driving economic growth and job creation in Africa, particularly for the continent’s rapidly growing youth population. The summit also featured presentations from twelve countries—Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia—which unveiled National Energy Compacts. These country-specific plans set targets for scaling up electricity access, boosting renewable energy use, and attracting private capital to power Africa’s energy transformation.

The National Energy Compacts are time-bound, data-driven plans developed with the highest levels of government support. They focus on affordable power generation, improving utility efficiency, and expanding clean cooking solutions. Utilizing technologies like satellite mapping, these plans identify the most cost-effective ways to provide electricity to underserved areas, laying out clear paths for energy access across the continent.

Tanzania’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, expressed pride in hosting the summit, stating, “Tanzania is honored to have hosted such a monumental summit to discuss how, as leaders, we will be able to deliver on our promise to our citizens to provide power and clean cooking solutions that will transform lives and economies.”

The implementation of the National Energy Compacts will require strong political will, long-term vision, and the full support of partners. Governments are already taking steps to support these plans through comprehensive reforms, bolstered by concessional financing and strategic partnerships with philanthropies and development banks.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing Africa’s energy crisis, stating, “Access to electricity is a fundamental human right. Without it, countries and people cannot thrive. Our mission to provide electricity to half of the 600 million people in Africa without access is a critical first step. To succeed, we must embrace a simple truth: no one can do it alone.”

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, underscored the need for decisive action to accelerate electrification across the continent. He stressed that reforms are essential to expanding the use of renewables, improving utility performance, and ensuring transparency in energy agreements.

During the summit, several key commitments were announced by partners. The African Development Bank and the World Bank committed $48 billion in financing for Mission 300 through 2030, with additional contributions from other global institutions. The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) pledged €1 billion, while the Islamic Development Bank announced $2.65 billion in support of energy access in Africa from 2025 to 2030. Additionally, the World Bank Group and African Development Bank launched Zafiri, an investment company that will support private sector-led renewable energy solutions, with up to $1 billion in mobilized funds.

The commitments made during the summit reflect the power of partnership in addressing Africa’s energy challenges. By combining government reforms, increased financing, and public-private collaboration, African nations are poised to make significant strides in electrifying the continent and delivering sustainable energy to millions of people.

The Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit was organized by the government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank, and the World Bank Group, with support from global partners like the Rockefeller Foundation, ESMAP, and SEforALL. This partnership represents a united effort to tackle Africa’s energy access crisis and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.