African Leaders in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit

Most African leaders have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa Summit.

Some Heads of States including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Gabonese Interim President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine have all arrived in the capital Riyadh.

The leaders were received and welcomed by Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

The Saudi-Africa Summit is aimed at enhancing political coordination, address regional security threats, promote economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, and boost investment cooperation.