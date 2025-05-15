African Leaders Push for Unified Payment Systems to Boost Trade

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has called for greater regulatory harmonization across Africa to facilitate seamless cross-border payments and trade.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Policy Forum in Accra, Asiama emphasized the need to transform the continent into a digitally connected economic bloc through coordinated policy efforts and technological innovation.

The forum, themed “One Africa, One Market,” brought together policymakers and financial experts to discuss strategies for deepening regional integration. Asiama stressed that while fintech advancements have improved financial inclusion, fragmented regulations remain a major obstacle. “To fully realize this vision, we need continental coordination in regulatory frameworks, payment system interoperability, and trust-building across jurisdictions,” he said.

Mobile money has emerged as a critical driver of cross-border transactions in Africa, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 56% of global mobile money wallets. According to Karim Dia, Senior Regulatory Specialist for Mobile Money at GSMA, the region processes $1.1 trillion annually through mobile money platforms. However, regulatory inconsistencies, high transfer costs, and infrastructure gaps continue to hinder progress. Dia noted that reducing cross-border transfer fees from the current average of 7% to 3% could unlock an additional $40 billion annually for African households and businesses.

Ghana’s success in digital finance reform was highlighted as a model for other African nations. The country’s implementation of risk-based KYC requirements, open-access payment systems, and strong consumer protections has significantly reduced transaction costs and spurred innovation. These measures have positioned Ghana as a leader in mobile money adoption, with domestic transfer fees dropping by 82% between 2018 and 2024.

Asiama pointed to regional initiatives like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and Ghana’s collaboration with Rwanda and Singapore on digital payment infrastructure as key steps toward integration. However, he acknowledged that more work is needed to align policies and remove barriers to cross-border commerce.

The push for regulatory harmonization comes as Africa seeks to capitalize on its growing digital economy. With mobile money already demonstrating its potential to connect markets, policymakers now face the challenge of translating dialogue into concrete action. The success of these efforts could determine whether the vision of a truly unified African market becomes reality, unlocking new opportunities for millions who rely on cross-border trade and remittances.

As the continent moves toward greater economic integration, the focus will be on building trust between nations and creating systems that work for both businesses and consumers. The lessons from Ghana’s reforms and the rapid growth of mobile money suggest that progress is possible, but it will require sustained commitment from governments and private sector partners alike.