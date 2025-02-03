African Leaders Secure US$50 Billion Pledge to Tackle Continent’s Energy Crisis

Thirty African heads of state and global financial institutions have committed over $50 billion to expand electricity access for 300 million people by 2030, marking one of the continent’s most ambitious energy initiatives to date.

The pledges, unveiled at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania, form the backbone of the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration—a blueprint set for formal adoption at February’s African Union Summit—to address Africa’s crippling energy deficit, where over 600 million people still lack reliable power.

Hosted by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan alongside the African Union, African Development Bank (AfDB), and World Bank, the summit rallied international partners to back renewable energy projects, grid expansions, and efficiency upgrades. “This is not just about lights turning on,” President Hassan declared. “It’s about transforming lives, economies, and securing a future where clean cooking solutions and electricity are no longer luxuries.”

The financial commitments underscore the scale of the challenge. The AfDB and World Bank pledged 48 billion through 2030,while France’s AFD,the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,and OPEC Fund added another 5 billion collectively.

A new investment vehicle, Zafiri, launched by the World Bank and AfDB, aims to mobilize $1 billion for private-sector innovations like solar home systems and mini-grids. Meanwhile, 12 nations—including Nigeria, Senegal, and Zambia—unveiled National Energy Compacts, detailing strategies to boost renewable adoption, streamline utility performance, and deploy satellite mapping to identify cost-effective electrification solutions.

World Bank President Ajay Banga framed the effort as a moral imperative: “Electricity is a fundamental human right. Without it, countries and people cannot thrive.” His counterpart at the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, stressed the need for systemic reforms: “Transparent licensing, predictable tariffs, and utility accountability are non-negotiable if we’re to turn pledges into progress.”

Yet skeptics warn that past energy initiatives have stumbled over Africa’s complex realities: bureaucratic delays, corruption, and underinvestment in maintenance. While the summit’s focus on data-driven compacts and private-sector partnerships signals a shift from top-down approaches, questions linger about equitable access.

Rural communities, disproportionately affected by energy poverty, risk being sidelined if projects prioritize urban centers or commercially viable regions.

The declaration also sidesteps Africa’s fossil fuel dilemma. Despite a emphasis on renewables, nations like Nigeria and Senegal—both summit participants—are expanding gas exploration to meet immediate energy demands, highlighting tensions between developmental needs and global climate goals.

For now, the Dar es Salaam Declaration offers a glimmer of hope.

If implemented with rigor, it could catalyze a generational leap in energy access, unlocking economic potential and improving livelihoods. But as Adesina noted, “Success hinges on political will.” With billions pledged and millions waiting, the world will soon see if Africa’s leaders can translate summit-stage promises into tangible change—or if this, too, becomes another chapter of unmet aspirations.